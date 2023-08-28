On Monday, Alex Verdugo (batting .340 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .278 with 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 63rd in slugging.

In 68.1% of his 116 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 116), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (36 of 116), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 57 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .299 AVG .257 .363 OBP .321 .496 SLG .394 30 XBH 19 7 HR 5 27 RBI 24 36/20 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

