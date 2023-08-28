The Buffalo Bills have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of August 28.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo owned the sixth-ranked defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

The Bills went 7-1 at home last season and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

Allen also ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped set the tone with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +4500 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

