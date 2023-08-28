The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .176 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 14 of 35 games this year (40.0%) Urias has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (25.7%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .161 AVG .186 .257 OBP .340 .194 SLG .419 1 XBH 4 0 HR 3 2 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0

