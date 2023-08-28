Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .206 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Story has had a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Story has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.300
|AVG
|.121
|.344
|OBP
|.171
|.533
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier will try to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
