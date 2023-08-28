The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 80th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 67 of 115 games this season (58.3%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has homered in 20 games this year (17.4%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this year (29.6%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.6% of his games this year (49 of 115), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .271 AVG .241 .393 OBP .321 .497 SLG .467 20 XBH 20 9 HR 12 25 RBI 26 47/36 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings