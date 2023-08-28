Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 80th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 67 of 115 games this season (58.3%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has homered in 20 games this year (17.4%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this year (29.6%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (49 of 115), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.241
|.393
|OBP
|.321
|.497
|SLG
|.467
|20
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|26
|47/36
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
