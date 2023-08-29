Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .253.
- Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last outings.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 55 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 22 games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38 games this year (39.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.283
|AVG
|.221
|.335
|OBP
|.275
|.447
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|50/10
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last time out came in relief on Monday when the righty threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
