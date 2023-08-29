Rafael Devers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (127) this season while batting .267 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 78 of 124 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (31.5%).
- He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.259
|.354
|OBP
|.331
|.481
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|42/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
