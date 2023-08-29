Rafael Devers and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (127) this season while batting .267 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 78 of 124 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (31.5%).

He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .276 AVG .259 .354 OBP .331 .481 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 42/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings