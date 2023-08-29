Brayan Bello starts for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 14th in MLB play with 158 total home runs.

Boston's .440 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (659 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.339).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.

Bello is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Bello will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale

