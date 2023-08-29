You can see player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and other players on the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (10-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 23rd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 24 7.0 9 1 1 4 3 at Yankees Aug. 18 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Devers Stats

Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.343/.509 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 132 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .290/.361/.495 slash line so far this year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 139 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 64 walks and 97 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.374/.521 on the season.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 133 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .261/.363/.440 slash line so far this season.

Bregman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

