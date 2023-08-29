On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .299 with 12 doubles, a home run and eight walks.

McGuire enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .583.

McGuire has had a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 12 games this year (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 18.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .338 AVG .254 .346 OBP .320 .442 SLG .358 8 XBH 5 0 HR 1 8 RBI 7 17/1 K/BB 23/7 0 SB 1

