Reese McGuire vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .299 with 12 doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- McGuire enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .583.
- McGuire has had a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 12 games this year (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 18.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.338
|AVG
|.254
|.346
|OBP
|.320
|.442
|SLG
|.358
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|17/1
|K/BB
|23/7
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending France (9-5) out for his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
