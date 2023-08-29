The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .206.

Story has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Story has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .286 AVG .121 .324 OBP .171 .486 SLG .152 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/2 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings