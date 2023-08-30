On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .288.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Turner has picked up a hit in 86 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 40 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (61 of 120), with two or more runs 14 times (11.7%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .307 AVG .265 .365 OBP .351 .500 SLG .479 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 42 RBI 44 38/18 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings