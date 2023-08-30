Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .288.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 86 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 40 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (61 of 120), with two or more runs 14 times (11.7%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.307
|AVG
|.265
|.365
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.479
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|42
|RBI
|44
|38/18
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.107 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
