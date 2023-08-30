Luis Urias and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .181 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Urias has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Urias has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .176 AVG .313 .300 OBP .476 .206 SLG .750 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 2 RBI 9 9/5 K/BB 3/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings