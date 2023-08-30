Luis Urías vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Urias and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .181 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Urias has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Urias has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.176
|AVG
|.313
|.300
|OBP
|.476
|.206
|SLG
|.750
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|9
|9/5
|K/BB
|3/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to make his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.107 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.