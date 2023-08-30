Rafael Devers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.302 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 128 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .267 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 79 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 39 times.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has an RBI in 52 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 46.4% of his games this season (58 of 125), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.275
|AVG
|.259
|.353
|OBP
|.331
|.478
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|43/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.107 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
