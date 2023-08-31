Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Golden Gophers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (43.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Gophers went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

As 7-point or greater favorites, Minnesota went 5-3 against the spread last year.

Last season, five of Golden Gophers games hit the over.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Cornhuskers, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.

The Cornhuskers won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or more, Nebraska went 4-3 last year.

A total of four of Cornhuskers games last season hit the over.

Last season, Nebraska's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.8, which is 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

