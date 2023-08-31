The Phoenix Mercury (9-26) will try to halt a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Connecticut Sun (24-11) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Mercury 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-14.7)

Connecticut (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Sun vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Connecticut is 19-15-0 this year.

Connecticut has seen 19 of its 34 games hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are putting up 83.1 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well defensively, allowing just 78.8 points per game (best).

Connecticut is averaging 33.8 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

In terms of turnovers, things are clicking for the Sun, who are committing 12.3 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Sun are draining 7.1 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They have a 35.4% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Sun, who are allowing 6.5 treys per game (best in WNBA) and a 30.9% shooting percentage from downtown (best).

This year, Connecticut has taken 70.8% two-pointers, accounting for 76.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 29.2% three-pointers (23.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.