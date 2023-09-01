The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his 1.154 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .276 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.

Duvall is batting .444 with four homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

In 62.3% of his games this year (43 of 69), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 24.6% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 30 games this year (43.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (44.9%), including five multi-run games (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .305 AVG .243 .363 OBP .313 .641 SLG .539 23 XBH 18 10 HR 8 31 RBI 19 44/11 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings