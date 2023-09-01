The New York Liberty (28-7) meet Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (25-11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, September 1 at 8:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 94-85 in its last game against Las Vegas. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Sabrina Ionescu, who ended the game with 20 points and three steals. Breanna Stewart posted 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Connecticut is coming into this game having beat Phoenix 84-74 in their last outing. Tyasha Harris led the team with 18 points.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+280 to win)

Sun (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are fourth in the WNBA in points scored (83.1 per game) and best in points conceded (78.7).

Connecticut grabs 33.7 rebounds per game and give up 34.0 boards, ranking eighth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

This season the Sun are third-best in the WNBA in assists at 20.8 per game.

In 2023, Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.2). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Defensively, Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.6. It is best in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.4%.

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun are better offensively, averaging 85.0 points per game, compared to 81.4 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 80.1 points per game at home, and 77.4 on the road.

At home Connecticut averages 34.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than on the road (32.8). It gives up 33.4 rebounds per game at home, 1.2 fewer than away (34.6).

This year the Sun are averaging more assists at home (21.9 per game) than away (19.9).

At home, Connecticut commits 12.2 turnovers per game, 0.2 fewer than on the road (12.4). The team forces 14.9 turnovers per game at home, 0.2 more than away (14.7).

The Sun drain more 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than on the road (6.9), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Connecticut concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.4) than away (6.7), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (30.7%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won four of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Sun have played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 19-16-0.

Connecticut doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Sun.

