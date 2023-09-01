Rafael Devers vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 128 hits, batting .265 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 79 of 126 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 39 times (31%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (25 of 126), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had an RBI in 53 games this year (42.1%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.271
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.470
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|46
|43/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (6.32), 39th in WHIP (1.300), and 51st in K/9 (6.1).
