Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (69-65) and Kansas City Royals (41-94) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The probable starters are James Paxton (7-4) for the Red Sox and Jordan Lyles (3-15) for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 665.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).

Red Sox Schedule