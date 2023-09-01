The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 14th in MLB action with 159 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .438 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (665 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.343).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Paxton enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Paxton will try to pick up his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.