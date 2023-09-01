Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Royals on September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Justin Turner are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox square off at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 87 RBI (133 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .287/.357/.488 slash line so far this season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 89 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .265/.339/.503 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has put up 148 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 27 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 38 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.317/.501 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 113 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .246/.289/.412 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
