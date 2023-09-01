Trevor Story vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- hitting .171 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .194 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 44.4% of his 18 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Story has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.256
|AVG
|.121
|.293
|OBP
|.171
|.436
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|14/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (3-15) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (6.32), 39th in WHIP (1.300), and 51st in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
