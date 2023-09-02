How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
Granada CF versus Real Sociedad is a game to see on a Saturday LaLiga schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests.
Coverage of all LaLiga action on Saturday is available to you, with the information provided below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Real Sociedad vs Granada CF
Granada CF (1-0-2) makes the trip to take on Real Sociedad (0-3-0) at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-240)
- Underdog: Granada CF (+600)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF (1-1-1) journeys to match up with Real Madrid (3-0-0) at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-320)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+750)
- Draw: (+400)
Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia CF
Valencia CF (2-0-1) is on the road to play Deportivo Alaves (1-0-2) at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Valencia CF (+170)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+185)
- Draw: (+185)
Watch Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano (2-0-1) journeys to play Real Betis (1-1-1) at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Betis (-110)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+275)
- Draw: (+245)
