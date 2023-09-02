Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Boston Red Sox (69-66) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (42-94) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Red Sox will call on Tanner Houck (3-8) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-7).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 60 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has entered 14 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.

Boston has scored 667 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).

Red Sox Schedule