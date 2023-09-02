Red Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Boston Red Sox (69-66) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (42-94) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Red Sox will call on Tanner Houck (3-8) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-7).
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 60 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Boston has entered 14 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 667 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Tanner Houck vs Caleb Ferguson
|August 28
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier
|August 29
|Astros
|L 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 30
|Astros
|L 7-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Framber Valdez
|September 1
|@ Royals
|L 13-2
|James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles
|September 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Alec Marsh
|September 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Zack Greinke
|September 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Aaron Civale
|September 5
|@ Rays
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Zach Eflin
|September 6
|@ Rays
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 8
|Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Cole Irvin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.