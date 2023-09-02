The Boston Red Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Justin Turner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 87 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.354/.484 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 89 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .265/.339/.502 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 151 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 38 stolen bases.

He has a .279/.319/.507 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 61 RBI (116 total hits).

He has a .250/.293/.427 slash line so far this year.

Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two home runs and four RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.