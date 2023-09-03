Alex Verdugo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (.653 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .278 with 34 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (11.6%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.291
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.326
|.478
|SLG
|.421
|30
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Clarke (2-4) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
