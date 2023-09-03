Justin Turner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Taylor Clarke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 71.5% of his games this year (88 of 123), with more than one hit 41 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 46.3% of his games this season (57 of 123), with two or more RBI 22 times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.306
|AVG
|.263
|.363
|OBP
|.346
|.496
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|45
|38/18
|K/BB
|48/26
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Clarke (2-4) starts for the Royals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
