On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 131 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .267 with 59 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 17th in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (19.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven in a run in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this year (46.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .271 AVG .263 .348 OBP .332 .470 SLG .542 28 XBH 31 11 HR 18 43 RBI 47 43/25 K/BB 62/22 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings