Rafael Devers and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 15th in baseball with 161 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .438 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.264).

Boston has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).

The Red Sox's .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.351).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Sale is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Sale will look to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish

