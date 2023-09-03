When the Boston Red Sox (70-66) and Kansas City Royals (42-95) meet in the series rubber match at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, September 3, Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). Boston (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-13, 4.98 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 32 (52.5%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total nine times.

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious seven times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

