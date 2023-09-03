Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Royals on September 3, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Boston Red Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Sale Stats
- The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.
- Sale has made nine starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|4.2
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|9
|1
|at Nationals
|Aug. 17
|4.1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 30 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 90 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .267/.340/.505 on the season.
- Devers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.355/.483 on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI (151 total hits). He has stolen 38 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.316/.503 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 116 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.
- He has a .247/.290/.422 slash line on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
