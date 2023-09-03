Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Boston Red Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.

Sale has made nine starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 28 4.2 7 3 3 6 2 at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 30 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 90 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .267/.340/.505 on the season.

Devers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.355/.483 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI (151 total hits). He has stolen 38 bases.

He's slashed .276/.316/.503 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 116 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.

He has a .247/.290/.422 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

