After going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Taylor Clarke) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has six doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .185.

Story has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .256 AVG .119 .293 OBP .159 .436 SLG .167 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings