Triston Casas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Triston Casas (batting .424 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last games.
- In 60.0% of his 120 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (17.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has driven home a run in 36 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 42.5% of his games this year (51 of 120), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.246
|.410
|OBP
|.326
|.511
|SLG
|.478
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|28
|49/40
|K/BB
|64/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Clarke (2-4) starts for the Royals, his second this season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
