The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his .889 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Duvall has had a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 20 times (27.8%).

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in 31 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .305 AVG .240 .363 OBP .309 .641 SLG .536 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 20 44/11 K/BB 36/10 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings