After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • In 88 of 124 games this year (71.0%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 46.8% of his games this season, Turner has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 61
.306 AVG .261
.363 OBP .347
.496 SLG .465
25 XBH 24
11 HR 11
43 RBI 46
38/18 K/BB 48/27
1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Civale (7-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
