Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) and Boston Red Sox (71-66) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale (7-3) against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (10-8).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

Boston has a mark of 23-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 7 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (683 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule