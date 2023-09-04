Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox are ready for a matchup with Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-145). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those games.

This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 135 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 35-33 27-24 44-41 49-49 22-16

