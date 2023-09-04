Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 4:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 163 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 683.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (10-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Bello has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Jack Flaherty

