How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 4:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 163 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 683.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (10-8) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Bello has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Framber Valdez
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|L 13-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|W 9-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.