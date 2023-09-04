Yandy Diaz will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) on Monday, September 4, when they match up with Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (71-66) at Tropicana Field at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-135). An 8-run total has been set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (7-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 72, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 63-25 (winning 71.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 23-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Trevor Story 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

