Justin Turner and Yandy Diaz are two of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Tropicana Field on Monday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Turner has put up 135 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.355/.481 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 133 hits with 31 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.341/.506 so far this year.

Devers takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Civale Stats

The Rays' Aaron Civale (7-3) will make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 29 5.0 7 2 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 5.0 4 3 3 9 0 at Giants Aug. 16 6.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 146 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.

He's slashed .322/.398/.502 so far this year.

Diaz has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has put up 125 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.372/.434 so far this year.

Arozarena brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

