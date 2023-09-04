After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story is hitting .176 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Story has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In three games this year (14.3%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.256 AVG .109
.293 OBP .146
.436 SLG .152
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 3
14/2 K/BB 17/2
4 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
  • The Rays are sending Civale (7-3) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
