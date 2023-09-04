The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.513 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Casas will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Casas has gotten a hit in 73 of 121 games this year (60.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.3%).

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has had an RBI in 36 games this season (29.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (52 of 121), with two or more runs nine times (7.4%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .285 AVG .246 .410 OBP .325 .511 SLG .478 22 XBH 22 9 HR 13 27 RBI 28 49/40 K/BB 65/23 0 SB 0

