On Tuesday, Adam Duvall (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 46 of 73 games this year (63.0%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (27.4%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (24.7%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this year (32 of 73), with more than one RBI 11 times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .305 AVG .240 .363 OBP .308 .641 SLG .527 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 44/11 K/BB 37/10 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings