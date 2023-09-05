Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 57 of 99 games this season (57.6%) Wong has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.4% of his games this year (40 of 99), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.438
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (13-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
