Luis Urías vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .174.
- In 16 of 39 games this season (41.0%) Urias has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Urias has driven home a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|.179
|AVG
|.163
|.343
|OBP
|.317
|.250
|SLG
|.367
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will send Eflin (13-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
