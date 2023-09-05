The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Yandy Diaz, Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Devers Stats

Devers has 133 hits with 31 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .267/.341/.503 slash line so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 135 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.356/.479 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (13-8) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 27th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 30 6.1 4 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 146 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 67 RBI.

He has a .322/.398/.502 slash line on the year.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has put up 125 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a .260/.371/.431 slash line so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2

