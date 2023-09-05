Triston Casas -- hitting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .267 with 63 walks and 63 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 20th in slugging.

Casas enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.

Casas has had a hit in 74 of 122 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (23.0%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (18.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this season (37 of 122), with two or more RBI 18 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 53 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .285 AVG .251 .410 OBP .328 .511 SLG .493 22 XBH 23 9 HR 14 27 RBI 32 49/40 K/BB 66/23 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings