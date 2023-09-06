On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (.784 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while batting .268.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 24.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven home a run in 32 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 33 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .305 AVG .231 .363 OBP .297 .641 SLG .507 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 44/11 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings