Connor Wong and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .249 with 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

In 57 of 100 games this year (57.0%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with two or more RBI nine times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year (41 of 100), with two or more runs nine times (9.0%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .278 AVG .220 .333 OBP .275 .438 SLG .377 15 XBH 19 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 61/10 5 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings